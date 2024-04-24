Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enphase Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised Enphase Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.38.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $113.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.97. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $228.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $581,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,948,752.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $581,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,948,752.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,285 shares of company stock worth $4,054,428. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 68.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

