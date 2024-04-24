Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FLUX. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Flux Power has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.67.

Flux Power Stock Performance

FLUX stock opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13. Flux Power has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.74 million, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.70%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.02 million. Analysts forecast that Flux Power will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flux Power

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flux Power stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Flux Power as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

