Guidance Point Advisors LLC Purchases 195 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 25.2% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $68,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,308.3% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JPM opened at $192.11 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $131.81 and a 1-year high of $200.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

