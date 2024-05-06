StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
National Western Life Group Stock Down 0.1 %
NWLI stock opened at $488.48 on Monday. National Western Life Group has a 12-month low of $250.80 and a 12-month high of $493.00. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $488.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $484.06.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $207.87 million during the quarter.
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.
