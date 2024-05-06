StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NWLI stock opened at $488.48 on Monday. National Western Life Group has a 12-month low of $250.80 and a 12-month high of $493.00. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $488.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $484.06.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $207.87 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About National Western Life Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,735,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 88,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter valued at $11,931,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

