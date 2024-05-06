Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Raised to $265.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MAR. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $241.33.

MAR stock opened at $234.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.40 and a 200-day moving average of $228.85. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $165.13 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.47%.

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,063.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Marriott International by 845.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

