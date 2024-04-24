Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,051 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 50.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,965 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFGC stock opened at $69.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.38. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $52.92 and a 12 month high of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.29.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.77%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFGC. StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

