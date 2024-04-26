Greenleaf Trust Sells 3,452 Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Greenleaf Trust cut its position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,902 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WF. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 26.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 11,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 28.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 17.8% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 15,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Woori Financial Group Stock Performance

WF opened at $30.61 on Friday. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.51.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.88). Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woori Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $1.1918 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Woori Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.73%.

Woori Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.