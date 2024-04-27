Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $34.66 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,992 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.3% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $34,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,598,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,471 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $728,543,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,671,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,467,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,875 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,384,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,037,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,050.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $940.30.

NVIDIA Trading Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $877.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $854.40 and its 200-day moving average is $635.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $266.25 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

