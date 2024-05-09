M&T Bank Corp Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,869 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,308 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of GSK by 2,816.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 271.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in GSK by 62.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSK. Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $44.15 on Thursday. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $44.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average of $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $91.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.61%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

