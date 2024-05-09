Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 391,693 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 998,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 391,693 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.68% of Green Plains worth $25,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Green Plains by 24.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Green Plains by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Green Plains by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Kailix Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 17.1% during the third quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 513,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $98,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,778.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPRE. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet cut Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Green Plains from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Green Plains Trading Up 1.6 %

GPRE stock opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.28. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.48). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Featured Articles

