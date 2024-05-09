Patrick John Finn Sells 2,311 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $85,807.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,456,721.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Patrick John Finn sold 2,174 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $65,480.88.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Patrick John Finn sold 492 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $16,108.08.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $41.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.59. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $44.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The business had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 96.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $124,000.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

