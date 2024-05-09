Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:OMC opened at $95.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

