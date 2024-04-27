NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,649 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 5.5% of Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 82.3% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 28.8% in the third quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in NVIDIA by 15.9% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,839 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $877.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $266.25 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $854.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $635.34. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $940.30.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total value of $9,962,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,074,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,422,506.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

