Xponance Inc. Has $720,000 Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $26,049.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,377.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $26,049.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,377.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $1,978,591.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,414.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,852 shares of company stock worth $10,032,745. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $66.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.82. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $68.03. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SFM. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.