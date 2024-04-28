NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,085 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.06% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NBTB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $35.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.51. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $43.77.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.01 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NBT Bancorp

In other news, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $178,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

(Free Report)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.