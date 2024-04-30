Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $214,000 in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at about $613,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $125,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 646,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 28,370 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PMT. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.48. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.42%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Doug Jones sold 7,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $111,995.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,311 shares in the company, valued at $764,479.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

