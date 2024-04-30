Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $209.08.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $223.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $232.50 to $257.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total transaction of $3,524,819.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $184.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.13. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $147.90 and a 1 year high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

