Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $209.08.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $223.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $232.50 to $257.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Old Dominion Freight Line
Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line
Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.
Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $184.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.13. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $147.90 and a 1 year high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02.
Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Old Dominion Freight Line Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Old Dominion Freight Line
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- What is a Dividend King?
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.