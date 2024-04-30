Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,777 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRF opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $8.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1037 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.61%.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

