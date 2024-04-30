SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.18

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.18 and traded as low as $13.64. SB Financial Group shares last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 1,443 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $92.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SB Financial Group stock. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L owned about 0.67% of SB Financial Group worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

