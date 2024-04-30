PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.12

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.12 and traded as low as $8.91. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 49,420 shares trading hands.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 16,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

