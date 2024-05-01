Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Insider Neil Manser Acquires 80 Shares

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) insider Neil Manser acquired 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 186 ($2.34) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($186.91).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Neil Manser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Neil Manser acquired 78 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($188.12).

On Tuesday, February 27th, Neil Manser acquired 93 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £150.66 ($189.25).

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 185.80 ($2.33) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 196.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 181.95. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 132.12 ($1.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 240.10 ($3.02). The company has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,161.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44.

Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLG shares. Barclays raised Direct Line Insurance Group to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 188 ($2.36) to GBX 219 ($2.75) in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 195 ($2.45) to GBX 220 ($2.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 212.50 ($2.67).

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.