Friedenthal Financial Takes $115,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Down 3.3 %

AMZN opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.15 and a 1-year high of $189.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,397,128.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.