Loblaw Companies Limited Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report issued on Sunday, April 28th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.75. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Loblaw Companies’ current full-year earnings is $8.49 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.27 EPS.
Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C$0.08. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of C$14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.58 billion.
Loblaw Companies Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of L opened at C$150.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$148.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$133.44. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$110.52 and a 52-week high of C$154.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41.
Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.446 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.30%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Loblaw Companies
In other news, Senior Officer Frank Gambioli sold 4,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.00, for a total transaction of C$662,832.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total value of C$1,500,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Frank Gambioli sold 4,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.00, for a total value of C$662,832.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,495 shares of company stock valued at $10,547,163. 52.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Loblaw Companies Company Profile
Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.
