Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q1 2024 guidance at -0.330–0.280 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

AAOI opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average of $15.00. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $383.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Che-Wei Lin bought 31,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $398,399.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 220,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,689.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Che-Wei Lin purchased 31,370 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $398,399.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,689.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin purchased 11,780 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $149,134.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,421,905.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

