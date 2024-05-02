Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Stake Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AX. Davis Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Axos Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 152.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,395,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,842,000 after purchasing an additional 843,606 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,376,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,119,000 after purchasing an additional 74,649 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 642,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,308,000 after purchasing an additional 56,634 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Axos Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,817,000 after purchasing an additional 22,253 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

AX stock opened at $55.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.58. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $476.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AX. StockNews.com raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $79,830.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 427,535 shares in the company, valued at $22,047,979.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $79,830.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 427,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,047,979.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $132,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 422,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,414.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axos Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.