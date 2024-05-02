Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Purchases 115 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Meritage Group LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 301.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $3,291,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,377,691 shares in the company, valued at $347,832,416.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total value of $119,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,665.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $3,291,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,377,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,832,416.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,129 shares of company stock worth $40,382,765. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $163.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $174.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.60.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

