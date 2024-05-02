Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $385,000 Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 108.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 7.0% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 7.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 38.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 5.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Two Harbors Investment

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $26,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,341.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $26,445.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $88,191.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,752 shares of company stock valued at $169,150 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Up 0.8 %

TWO opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.87. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

(Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.