Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,156 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,542 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Matador Resources worth $11,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 92,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 21,924 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 379.1% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 185,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 146,659 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,498,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $61.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $71.08. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 3.32.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.96%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.30.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

