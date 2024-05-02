QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Holdings Boosted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of QuinStreet worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in QuinStreet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,639,000 after purchasing an additional 41,801 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,182,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after acquiring an additional 61,717 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,814,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after acquiring an additional 578,228 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,310,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after acquiring an additional 180,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 889,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

QuinStreet Trading Down 1.1 %

QNST stock opened at $17.89 on Thursday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $981.98 million, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.14.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $122.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.46 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 32.98% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $126,357.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,916.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Articles

