Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Camtek were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Camtek alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Camtek by 275.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,067,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,405,000 after buying an additional 782,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,363,000 after buying an additional 33,820 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Camtek by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 834,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,941,000 after acquiring an additional 68,102 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,162,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in Camtek by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 261,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after acquiring an additional 141,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Stock Down 2.6 %

Camtek stock opened at $78.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.04. Camtek Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $90.54.

Camtek Dividend Announcement

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.02 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Camtek

About Camtek

(Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.