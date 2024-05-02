IES (IESC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 4.41%.

NASDAQ:IESC opened at $132.54 on Thursday. IES has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $139.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $408,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,888,704.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $2,627,509.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,428,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,940,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $408,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,888,704.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 116,294 shares of company stock valued at $11,283,205 in the last ninety days. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

