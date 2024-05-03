Analyzing flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX) & Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) and flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Wheels Up Experience and flyExclusive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheels Up Experience -38.89% -291.29% -21.24% flyExclusive N/A -6.50% 0.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Wheels Up Experience and flyExclusive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheels Up Experience 0 2 0 0 2.00 flyExclusive 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

flyExclusive has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 105.01%. Given flyExclusive’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe flyExclusive is more favorable than Wheels Up Experience.

Wheels Up Experience has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, flyExclusive has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wheels Up Experience and flyExclusive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheels Up Experience $1.25 billion 1.29 -$487.39 million ($13.93) -0.17 flyExclusive N/A N/A $3.67 million N/A N/A

flyExclusive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wheels Up Experience.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.2% of Wheels Up Experience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of flyExclusive shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Wheels Up Experience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 57.1% of flyExclusive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

flyExclusive beats Wheels Up Experience on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheels Up Experience

(Get Free Report)

Wheels Up Experience Inc. provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations. It also provides charter flight solutions for passenger groups, sports teams, corporate event, and tour operations, as well as global passenger, cargo, emergency, and government services; wholesale and group charter services; maintenance, repair, and operations services; fixed-base operator services; safety and security services; and government, defense, emergency, and medical transport missions. It serves individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 185 owned and leased aircraft. Wheels Up Experience Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chamblee, Georgia.

About flyExclusive

(Get Free Report)

flyExclusive, Inc. owns and operates private jets in North America, the Caribbean, Central America, South America, and Europe. The company also offers jet charter services; ownership and leaseback programs for aircraft buyers; and aircraft maintenance, repair, interior, and paint services. In addition, it provides jet cards, and interiors and exterior refurbishment services. The company is headquartered in Kinston, North Carolina. flyExclusive, Inc. is a subsidiary of LGM Enterprises, LLC.

