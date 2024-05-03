AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AU shares. HSBC downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $23.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average is $19.36. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $30.26.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,260,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,900,771 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $393,432,000 after purchasing an additional 383,360 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,101,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

