Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 621 Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Guggenheim raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

NWE stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.43. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $60.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.54.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.30). NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

In related news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $68,512.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,560.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

