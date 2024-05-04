New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 100,760 Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,760 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.40% of Corsair Gaming worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,178,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,125,000 after purchasing an additional 21,744 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 21,187 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRSR opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 383.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $20.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $417.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.57 million. Analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.