HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Position Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.09% of HP worth $27,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of HP by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in HP by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

Shares of HP stock opened at $28.18 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

