Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Customers Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.88. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $181.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CUBI. B. Riley raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price target on Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $48.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.69. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,254,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,554,000 after buying an additional 91,311 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,712,000. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth $363,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 46,347 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,904,470.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,904,470.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $36,097.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

