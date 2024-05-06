The Allstate Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share (NYSE:ALL)

Get Allstate alerts:

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – William Blair lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allstate in a research report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.13. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $14.57 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Allstate from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $168.18 on Monday. Allstate has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.06 and its 200-day moving average is $151.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 0.9% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Allstate by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.24%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.