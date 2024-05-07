First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 368 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after buying an additional 14,868 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Henry Schein by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 345,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,180,000 after purchasing an additional 108,258 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.09.

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein stock opened at $68.53 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $82.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

