Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.05% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 829.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 132,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 118,410 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,823,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,330,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,109,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the third quarter worth $347,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCG opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $433.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.65. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

