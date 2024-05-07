JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target to $405.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $405.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $357.43.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $349.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.78. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $269.64 and a 12 month high of $356.17. The company has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 84 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

