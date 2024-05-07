Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Thryv from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Thryv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $21.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.32. Thryv has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). Thryv had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $233.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thryv will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Thryv

In related news, CEO Joe Walsh acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $95,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,527,279.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thryv by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Thryv by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thryv by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 157,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

