Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 18,568 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,568 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Chart Industries worth $37,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Chart Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,948,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,088,000 after acquiring an additional 101,404 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,055,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 77,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $1,193,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTLS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.46.

Shares of GTLS opened at $157.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.91, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.66 and a 52 week high of $184.65.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.91 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

