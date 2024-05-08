Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $247.10

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 247.10 ($3.10) and traded as high as GBX 271 ($3.40). Ashoka India Equity Investment shares last traded at GBX 262 ($3.29), with a volume of 1,164,512 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 258.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 247.10. The firm has a market cap of £312.89 million, a PE ratio of -2,015.38 and a beta of 0.49.

In other news, insider Jerome Booth bought 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of £4,399.67 ($5,527.22). 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

