Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of Regency Centers worth $34,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 641.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REG shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ REG opened at $59.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $68.47.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.73%.

Regency Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.