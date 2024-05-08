Swiss National Bank Sells 60,500 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,086,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Equitable worth $36,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Equitable alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,565,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,490,000 after buying an additional 402,720 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,764,000 after buying an additional 2,450,484 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,176,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,195,000 after buying an additional 45,999 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,073,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,874,000 after acquiring an additional 13,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 14.7% during the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,488,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,261,000 after acquiring an additional 190,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EQH opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.20. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $39.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 27.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In related news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,367.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,380 shares of company stock valued at $11,518,571. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQH. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Equitable

Equitable Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.