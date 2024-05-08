Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. City State Bank grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $121.67 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $161.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.65.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.05.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

