easyJet’s (EZJ) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.79) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. easyJet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,162.79%.
About easyJet
easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.
