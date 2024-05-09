easyJet’s (EZJ) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.79) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

easyJet Price Performance

easyJet Cuts Dividend

easyJet stock opened at GBX 525.53 ($6.60) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 544.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 505.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of £3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,220.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.58. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 350 ($4.40) and a one year high of GBX 591.07 ($7.43).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. easyJet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,162.79%.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

