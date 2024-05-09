Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of LON:CSFS opened at GBX 36.40 ($0.46) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 33.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 26.68. Cornerstone FS has a one year low of GBX 6.06 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 43 ($0.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 548.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -931.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Cornerstone FS plc provides international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services using its proprietary cloud-based multicurrency payments platform. The company offers foreign currency exchange and payment services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various lending options, such as import and export, invoice, bridging, asset, property, equity, grant funding, as well as unsecured lending services.

