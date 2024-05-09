Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Cornerstone FS Price Performance
Shares of LON:CSFS opened at GBX 36.40 ($0.46) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 33.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 26.68. Cornerstone FS has a one year low of GBX 6.06 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 43 ($0.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 548.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -931.20 and a beta of 1.71.
Cornerstone FS Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cornerstone FS
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone FS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone FS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.