Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.4% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,746,764,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070,681 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,684,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,154,000 after buying an additional 2,416,328 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,035,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,453,856,000 after buying an additional 335,219 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,064,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,279,955,000 after buying an additional 1,809,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 24,145,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,159,669,000 after buying an additional 2,058,221 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,629 shares of company stock valued at $37,091,240. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $169.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.19 and a 12-month high of $174.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

